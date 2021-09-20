TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 29,357 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.