Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $188,000 Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 72.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,056 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Momo were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

