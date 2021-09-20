Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $154,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,044,425 shares in the company, valued at $45,666,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $754,874 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

