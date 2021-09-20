Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ferro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period.

Ferro stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

