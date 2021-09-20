Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

