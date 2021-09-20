Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.81 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.