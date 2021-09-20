Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.