Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 648,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

