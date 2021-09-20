Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 54.1% in August

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TGEN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecogen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

