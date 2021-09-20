Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

TDOC opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

