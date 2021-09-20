Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $385.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

