Telos (TLOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $194.12 million and $4.09 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars.

