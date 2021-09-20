Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,170,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 21,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,020,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

