Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,170,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 21,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,020,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
