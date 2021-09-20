Terreno Realty Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.91 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.