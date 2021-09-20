Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 4.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla stock traded down $26.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $733.10. The stock had a trading volume of 221,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.78 billion, a PE ratio of 381.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

