The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,661 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of The AES by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The AES by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES opened at $24.60 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

