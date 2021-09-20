The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.