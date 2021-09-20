The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

