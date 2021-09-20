The Boeing’s (BA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Vertical Research

Vertical Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Vertical Research currently has a $250.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.44.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

