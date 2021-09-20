The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.