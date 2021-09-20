The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

