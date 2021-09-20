The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.32. 392,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,648,746. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

