The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

