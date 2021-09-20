The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. The Mosaic accounts for 2.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 84,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,065. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.