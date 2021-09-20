The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of PNTG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. 69,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $847.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

