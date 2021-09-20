The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

