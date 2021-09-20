The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

