The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

