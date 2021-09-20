The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 13,743 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

