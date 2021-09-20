THEKEY Hits Market Cap of $5.40 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $299,961.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

