Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,373,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,637,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.45.

TMO opened at $596.80 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $609.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.