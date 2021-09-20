TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $777,360.50 and $6.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00722362 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

