Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $14.53 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,774.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $964,565 in the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

