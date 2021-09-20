Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tobam grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.