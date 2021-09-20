Tobam Makes New $157,000 Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tobam acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,870 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 623.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 523,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 450,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 260,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

