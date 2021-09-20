Tobam Sells 745 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

