Tobam Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 119,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 225,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $201.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average is $219.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

