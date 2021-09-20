Tobam Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tobam lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Copart were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 12.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $143.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.