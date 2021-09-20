Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in August

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Topcon alerts:

TOPCF opened at $18.24 on Monday. Topcon has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.