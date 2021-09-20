Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $263.09 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.06 and its 200 day moving average is $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

