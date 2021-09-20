Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

L stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.