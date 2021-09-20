Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.83 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $8,341,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UDR by 114.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 409,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 78.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

