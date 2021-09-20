Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI stock opened at $149.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

