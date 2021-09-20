Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 31,908 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Canopy Growth worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 69,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

