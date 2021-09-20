Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $45.80 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.