Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

