Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 5.4%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 6,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 592,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Get Torrid alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.