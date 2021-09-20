Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

