TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.7843 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.