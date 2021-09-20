TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRTX opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $976.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

